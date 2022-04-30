NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,278 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,426. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NG stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

