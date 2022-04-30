Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $285.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

Shares of ODFL opened at $280.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.07 and a 200 day moving average of $318.83. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $245.56 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

