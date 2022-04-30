Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $285.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.
Shares of ODFL opened at $280.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.07 and a 200 day moving average of $318.83. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $245.56 and a twelve month high of $373.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
