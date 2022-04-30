Oliver Buck Purchases 250,000 Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) Stock

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX – Get Rating) insider Oliver Buck acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.37 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,092,500.00 ($785,971.22).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.