OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

