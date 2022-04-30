Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Organogenesis worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $6.44 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $829.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $128.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

