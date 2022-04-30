Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Oscar Health worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 683,287 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,291,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

OSCR opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

