Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 31711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,497 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 406,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after purchasing an additional 93,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.92.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

