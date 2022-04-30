Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Shares of TRND opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $31.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.