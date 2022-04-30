PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $104.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in PayPal by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in PayPal by 25.9% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 22.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

