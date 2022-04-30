PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $138.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

