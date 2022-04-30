PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $114.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.93.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,934,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.