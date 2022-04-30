PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $114.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PYPL. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its position in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,934,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

