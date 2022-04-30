Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient has a 12-month low of $63.85 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

