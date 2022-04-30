Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

PSMMY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($41.65) to GBX 2,897 ($36.92) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($38.43) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.63) to GBX 2,830 ($36.07) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($41.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,413.14.

Persimmon stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55. Persimmon has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

