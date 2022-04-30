Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $26.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

