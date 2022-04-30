Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at 1.83 on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of 1.79 and a 12 month high of 2.10.
About Primary Health Properties
