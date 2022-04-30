ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $199,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 54.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at $1,113,000.

SDOW opened at $32.19 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $36.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

