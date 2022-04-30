Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $233.19 on Friday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average of $225.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after buying an additional 984,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

