Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reduced by William Blair

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Copco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 489 to SEK 466 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.20.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 29.17%.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

