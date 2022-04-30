Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

NTRS opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.50. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Northern Trust by 107.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 89.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Northern Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

