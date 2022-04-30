Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $571,349,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Callaway Golf by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $100,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.