Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $189.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

