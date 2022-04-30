Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.12.

NYSE:XM opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 152.93% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $72,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after buying an additional 1,515,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.