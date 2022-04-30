Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

NYSE:XM opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 152.93%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

