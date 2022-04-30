Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QMCO. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 115.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

