Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 191 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 138.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $99.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.21 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.61.

