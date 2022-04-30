Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 331 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA:URTY opened at $54.10 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $136.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.