Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $49.03.

