Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 346 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $37.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $41.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.