Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,323,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

