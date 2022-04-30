Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 159,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

GRCL opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

