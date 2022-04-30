Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 959 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

SDOG opened at $53.93 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.