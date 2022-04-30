Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 439.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 81,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DRN opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $31.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.