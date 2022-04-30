Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,037 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.