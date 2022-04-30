Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) by 635.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TZA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 83,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period.

Shares of TZA stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

