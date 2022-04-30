Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $53,000 Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 2,601.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTMC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 85,743 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 224,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000.

BATS PTMC opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

