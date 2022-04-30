Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $53,000 Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 706.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

BATS CSM opened at $49.53 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.