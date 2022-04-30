Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $58,000 Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,212 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

