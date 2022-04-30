Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,954 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BATRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

