Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $64,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 26,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of KBE opened at $47.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

