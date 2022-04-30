Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $65,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94.

