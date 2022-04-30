Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $70,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 387.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $154.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average is $151.70. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.25 and a 52 week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

