Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $71,000 Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,626 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 186,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

