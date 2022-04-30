Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $79,000 Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 348.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $69.71.

