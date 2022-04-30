Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $51,000 in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONLN. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 674.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $86.23.

