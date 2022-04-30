Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $51,000 in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 89.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $184.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.67. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.