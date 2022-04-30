Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $60,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $72.65 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

