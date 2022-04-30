Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $60,000 in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MTNB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.24.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matinas BioPharma Profile (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.