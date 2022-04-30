Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $61,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $287,894,000. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,456,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,979,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $227.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $227.36 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

