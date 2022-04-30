Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $65,000 in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 131.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 43.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $1.19 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 44.15% and a negative return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Ontrak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.